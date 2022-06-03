Wednesday homicide suspect arraigned, victims identified

HOLLAND — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Holland was arraigned Friday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety announced Cinecca Madison, 19, of Holland was arraigned on four charges in the 58th District Court Friday, June 3.

The Holland Department of Public Safety announced Cinecca Madison, 19, of Holland was arraigned on four charges in the 58th District Court Friday, June 3, in connection to a shooting Wednesday, June 1.

Madison faces one count of open murder, one count of assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearm. He was denied bond and will be represented by the public defender’s office.

According to court records, Madison was charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disturbing of the peace in 2021. The assault charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to disturbing of the peace.

More: Suspect arrested for Holland shooting that killed 1, critically injured another Wednesday

Madison was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting that occurred in Holland Wednesday night. Two men were shot, both teens from Holland, around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 16 Street and College Avenue.

Antory Burrell, 19, was killed and Demontae Knight, Jr., 18, was hospitalized in critical condition.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Victims identified, suspect arraigned for Wednesday homicide in Holland