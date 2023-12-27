Suspect in weekend crash, standoff also accused of punching, kicking family member

Dec. 26—A Santa Fe man suspected of causing a multiple-car pileup Friday evening and prompting a standoff with police at knifepoint also was accused of punching a family member who confronted him about the hit-and-run crash.

Irving Valverde was arrested Friday night near his home in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood on several criminal counts. He remained in the Santa Fe County jail Tuesday, his 28th birthday.

An arraignment is scheduled Wednesday for Valverde on seven charges, including aggravated assault against a police officer with a deadly weapon.

Santa Fe police wrote in a criminal complaint they found the man's wallet and cellphone near his car, which was left at the scene of a crash at Cerrillos Road and St. Michael's Drive.

Witnesses said Valverde had been weaving in traffic and racing on Cerrillos Road, causing crashes involving seven vehicles, police said Saturday in a news release.

After officers contacted his family about the crash, the criminal complaint says, one relative confronted Valverde at a neighbor's home. She told police he was "holding a piece of tin foil that she knocked out of his hands," according to the complaint.

She said Valverde punched her twice in the face and kicked her in the stomach while she was bent over, the complaint says.

Valverde was barricaded in his residence on Hopewell Street when police arrived, according to the complaint. He finally came out of the building wielding a "blue kitchen knife," police wrote in the document.

Officers struck him with two electronic stun guns and several beanbag rounds — with no effect — as they followed him through the nearby Sangre de Cristo Apartments property and up Third Street, the complaint says. Valverde threw a rock and then the kitchen knife at an officer, according to the complaint, and then hopped a fence into a residential property.

Police followed Valverde's tracks in the mud, as well as his muddy footprints in an alley, before detaining him in the backyard of a home on Third Street.

Valverde was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer — a felony — as well as assault upon a police officer, battery, resisting an officer, reckless driving, failure to give immediate notice of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.