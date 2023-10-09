Suspect in weekend homicide in Alabama caught in Columbus, authorities say

The suspect in a Saturday fatal shooting in Phenix City, Alabama, has been captured in Columbus, authorities said.

Phenix City police said officers were called at 1:57 a.m. Saturday to reports of someone shot at 501 16th Ave., and found Brakevious Williams with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The department’s criminal investigations division determined the primary suspect in Williams’ death was Michael James Mayberry Jr., also 20, according to a news release.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Mayberry in Columbus, where he was booked into the Muscogee County Jail as a fugitive from justice, according to police and the Muscogee County sheriff.

He will face a murder charge when extradited back to Alabama, police said.