Suspect in West Burlington Swimming Pool shooting arrested in Cedar Rapids early Saturday morning

Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
CEDAR RAPIDS - The suspect in the shooting of a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of the West Burlington Swimming Pool on Tuesday had been arrested in Cedar Rapids, according to police.

Terence Jay Gordon, 30, was arrested after officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department served a search warrant Saturday morning, according to West Burlington Police Chief Jesse Logan.

"We had some intel that he was in Cedar Rapids at this apartment," Logan told The Hawk Eye. "He was there."

Gordon was wanted on four separate warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, willful Injury-serious injury, and attempted murder, according to a press release.

Gordon is being held with no bond pending a court appearance.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the West Burlington Swimming Pool for a report of a man that was shot in the face by a suspect driving a blue minivan.

The victim, Devontae Richardson, 28, was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington and later transported to Iowa City for further treatment. Richardson was later reported to be in staple condition and expected to survive his injuries.

More: 'I was standing right behind him': Man shot in neck outside West Burlington pool

Investigators later found the suspected vehicle used in the shooting and a single shell casing inside the car, but had declined to name the suspect until early Saturday morning.

"The West Burlington Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Mr. Gordon," the department said in a press release on Saturday.

The shooting was being investigated by the West Burlington and Burlington police departments, Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, Des Moines County Attorney's Office, Burlington and West Burlington fire departments, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The West Burlington Swimming Pool reopened on Friday morning after closing down immediately Tuesday following the shooting. No one else was injured during the shooting or as guests left the pool.

In response to the shooting, West Burlington city officials say police will increase patrols around the pool and that extra precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of pool staff and visitors.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye

