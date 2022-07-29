Suspect in West De Vargas Street shooting arrested

Jul. 29—Santa Clara Tribal Police arrested Phillip J. Mestas on Thursday after he was accused of shooting an acquaintance July 21 in downtown Santa Fe.

According to the affidavit for Mestas' arrest warrant, he was with a woman and the victim — Joseph Clark — the night before the shooting in an arroyo near the intersection of West Alameda Street and St. Francis Drive.

Clark told police he was having a conversation with the woman when Mestas got jealous, according to the affidavit.

Mestas then punched the woman in the head, the affidavit says, and Clark retaliated by punching Mestas in the head.

Mestas then drew a Glock pistol, according to Clark's account, and warned that if he ever saw Clark again he would kill him.

The next day, Mestas — who was with a group of people downtown — saw Clark walking on West De Vargas Street. Clark told police Mestas got up and shot him in his right hip as he approached the group.

Clark added Mestas had been aiming for his head, but missed.

He was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to a city police news release on the incident.

Mestas was booked into Santa Fe County jail following his arrest. He was charged with attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court on Friday.