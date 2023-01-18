Suspect in Whaling Museum's $75,000 artifact theft 'seemed likable'. How he got caught.

WEST BRIDGEWATER — The suspect in the theft of more than $75,000 in artifacts from the New Bedford Whaling Museum allegedly made five visits to W. Bridgewater Coin and Jewelry Buyers and sold more than $11,000 in items.

"He seemed like a likable person. We were building a rapport," said shop owner Len Estabrooks.

But Estabrooks said on the fifth visit some of the items suspect Robert M. Burchell, 42, of New Bedford — who had been employed as a facilities associate at the New Bedford Whaling Museum for the past two years — brought to him made him suspicious.

"I looked up his name online and found out he worked at the Whaling Museum. Then I did a little digging on the website's permanent collections page and found some of the stuff I had bought," Estabrooks said.

He called a West Bridgewater detective who contacted the Museum, and Museum officials identified the items, he said.

Robert M. Burchell is accused of stealing more than $75,000 worth of artifacts from the New Bedford Whaling Museum where he worked for the past two years before being fired. In this file photo, he is scraping the paint from the small white whale, which is usually found at the entrance to the Whaling Museum, before putting on a fresh coat of paint.

Burchell was arrested by New Bedford police Jan. 5, and charged with larceny from a building.

Burchell is alleged to have stolen dozens of pocket-sized items from the museum and sold the artifacts at local antique and pawn shops for cash.

Burchell was immediately fired, according to Amanda McMullen, president and CEO of the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

"The Museum stands in full cooperation with the New Bedford Police Department and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. At this time, nearly all of the items have been returned, and we are grateful for their efforts on behalf of the Museum and our collection," McMullen stated.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum has been collecting historic artifacts, documents, books, and photographs for over 110 years, according to its website. The collection includes approximately 750,000 items.

It's the world’s most comprehensive collection of art, artifacts and original documents of whaling history, according to the website. The Museum also collects broadly in maritime and local history. Collections include objects across a broad range of categories: fine and decorative art, folk art, photography, domestic artifacts, artifacts that represent the history of technology and industry, books, manuscripts, maps and charts, ethnographic materials, clothing and textiles, and extensive personal, business, and financial records, according to the website.

Chief Curator, Naomi Slipp is seen between glass cases featuring work by local artists at the Re/Framing the View: Nineteenth-Century American Landscapes exhibit opening at the Whaling Museum in New Bedford.

'I actually feel bad for the guy'

Burchell was arraigned on larceny charges in New Bedford District Court on Jan. 6. The court imposed a cash bail of $5,000 and ordered Burchell to stay away from the Museum and have no contact with Museum employees. His next court date is Jan. 31 for a pretrial conference.

"I know this is going to sound crazy because I got stiffed for over $11,000," Estabrooks said. "But I actually feel bad for the guy." Occasionally, customers can put you off, he said, but not in this case. "I don't know why he did what he did."

Estabrooks is not optimistic about recovering his money, he said.

"Oh, God no. The only way that I can get my money is if the court orders him to pay me and he actually has the money to pay me."

A young man walks across the windows of the Habor View Terrace at the Whaling Museum in New Bedford

Coin and jewelry shop owner out money

Accused of stealing from a museum doesn't indicate a suspect has a lot of money to make restitution, Estabrooks said. In such cases, he said, if found guilty a person might be ordered to pay a small sum per month. That means Estabrooks won't see full restitution until "I'm 95," he joked.

Estabrooks added he doesn't operate a pawn shop. He doesn't loan money or buy appliances or other household items. "I've been collecting historical items, coins and paper currency for 30-plus years. And the shop is really like an extension of my collecting. I enjoy it. I'm not just doing it to make money."

Estabrooks said this was a rare occurence at his shop. In three years of business, he's had only one other situation where the law got inolved.

They ask for driver's licenses at his shop, which they photograph. They also photograph the items being sold. Usually, that's enough to discourage anyone from selling stolen items.

There's also a 30-day hold period on items they buy from the public. If they're buying from a dealer, there is no holding period.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Scott of the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Local antique dealers and pawn shops are advised to report any suspicious activity that could be related to this alleged crime.

