Suspect in Wheeler Estates shooting deaths jailed on charge of capital murder

Dec. 16—A Huntsville man named by Decatur police as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex in November turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail, according to his attorney.

Attorney John Mays said Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, came to his office Friday morning, surrendered and asked him to represent him in the case.

According to Morgan County Jail records, Travis was booked into the jail at 12:48 p.m. today on a charge of capital murder. The murder was committed during a robbery, according to the charge. He is being held without bond.

Decatur police obtained a capital murder arrest warrant against Travis last week for his alleged participation in the Nov. 27 double homicide at the Wheeler Estates Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane S.W.

Travis is accused in the shooting deaths of Codey Ray Schepp, 29, and Quinton Lamon Owens, 42.

On Monday, Decatur police described Travis as "armed and dangerous" and asked for the public's help in locating him.

Police said the two victims' bodies were discovered in a unit at the apartment complex about 1 p.m. Nov. 27.

Police have not said how the victims were connected to the apartment where they were found, but court records show Schepp lived at Wheeler Estates as of July 2022.

Travis was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery in 2006, according to court records. The charge arose from his theft of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and cash in Limestone County on Aug. 26, 2005, according to court records.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.