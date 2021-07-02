Suspect in wife's death to get mental treatment

Jul. 2—MERCER — A Grove City man accused of beating his wife to death in June will be committed to a mental health treatment hospital after arraignment.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said Randall Harland Leaf must be medically cleared before being arraigned by District Judge D. Neil McEwen of Grove City. After his arraignment, he will be committed to Torrance State Hospital in Westmoreland County, which provides inpatient treatment for people with mental illness.

Leaf, 58, of 129 S. Broad St., was charged with homicide and aggravated assault in the death of his wife, Gretchen Pallack, 53.

Leaf has been hospitalized for injuries to his wrist and neck.

Two hearings were held — one to determine temporary guardianship for Leaf's 16-year-old son, and another to commit Leaf for mental health treatment.

Authorities have not set a preliminary hearing on the homicide and aggravated assault charges. That hearing will take place before McEwen.

Police responded to the residence on a call at 2:39 p.m. June 16 by Leaf, who said he was "bleeding and dying."

Police found his wife with a wound on the back of her head and a weight-lifting dumbbell with blood on it next to her.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati ruled Pallack died by homicide. Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist with the Erie County Coroner's Office, determined the cause of death was head and neck injuries.

Police obtained a search warrant and spoke to a 16-year-old boy who also lives at the apartment; he was joined by an adult. The boy had spoken to Pallack and Leaf that morning and told police he later heard them arguing in the basement.

He said Leaf, leaving the basement with blood on his hands, told him not to call the police.

Police collected evidence, including the dumbbell and cell phones belonging to Leaf and Pallack.

The next day, police spoke to Leaf in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police said Leaf told them he carried the dumbbell downstairs without intending to use them. Police also said Leaf told officers that "she drove me to this."

The couple owned the Superior Bedding mattress store and lived in an apartment behind the downtown Grove City business.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

