Suspect in Wilkes-Barre shooting allegedly threatened law enforcement officers

Jun. 14—WILKES-BARRE — A suspect in a shooting that severely injured a man in Wilkes-Barre last month initiated a brief standoff with deputy U.S. Marshals and city police, threatening to use hollow point 9mm rounds on law enforcement officers.

Julio O. Rivas, 34, eventually surrendered without incident despite a tense situation inside his residence at 50 Elizabeth St., Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Deputy U.S. Marshals with the Fugitive Task Force and Wilkes-Barre police and detectives executed an arrest warrant charging Rivas with shooting a man in the area of 127 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre, on May 25, court records say.

As authorities surrounded the residence at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rivas was spotted through a second floor bedroom window.

The front door was forced open as Rivas stood on top of the stairs refusing to surrender, court records say.

Police allege Rivas claimed he had "64 rounds" and would shoot deputy U.S. Marshals and officers if they ascended the stairs.

During verbal interactions, Rivas claimed the shooting on Academy Street was self defense.

Eventually, Rivas disassembled the handgun he was holding and surrendered, court records say.

A search of the second floor uncovered a disassembled Glock 19 9mm handgun, three loaded magazines with a total of 63 9mm hollow point rounds, a pellet gun, a box of 9mm hollow point ammunition, two handgun sight scopes and a gun box for the Glock, according to court records.

Police allege the ammunition found in Rivas' residence is consistent with a shell casing recovered at the scene of the shooting on Academy Street.

For the alleged threat to law enforcement officers, Rivas was charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Rivas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault regarding the Academy Street shooting, and also with terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and simple assault for allegedly threatening a food delivery person with a firearm on Elizabeth Street on April 8.

Rivas was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

