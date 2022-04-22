Suspect in Wilkes-Barre shooting captured in North Carolina

Apr. 22—SCRANTON — U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Thursday that Syncire Nickens, 20, a suspect in a Wilkes-Barre shooting last month, was captured in North Carolina.

Nickens was caught by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Raleigh, N.C., at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Nickens is being held on a fugitive warrant at the Wake County Detention Center, according to the detention center's website.

The criminal complaint charging Nickens was not available Thursday.

According to a news release from Pane, Wilkes-Barre police investigated gunfire in the area of North Main and North streets on March 8. As a result of the investigation, city police detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Nickens with aggravated assault and other offenses.

Police said Tyvon Malik Redd-Sykes, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the area of North Main and North streets.

Court records say Redd-Sykes and another man were walking in the area of Beaumont and Madison streets and exchanged gunfire with occupants of a Nissan.

Redd-Sykes and the other man ran and were followed by the occupants of the Nissan to the area of North Main and North streets where they exchanged gunfire a second time, court records say.

Police allege Elijah Crawford, 20, of Wilkes-Barre, was an occupant of the Nissan. Crawford is facing two counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in Luzerne County Court.

The shooting on March 8 followed a "gun battle" near the Sherman Hills apartment complex on Feb. 23.

Following the shootings, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and city Police Chief Joseph Coffay said the shooting incidents across the city were not random acts and involved two groups of people.