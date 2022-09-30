Suspect in Willington stabbing arrested on UConn campus

Sep. 30—A suspect in a stabbing early Thursday in Willington was later located and arrested on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs — but subsequently posted $500,000 bond and was released, state police say.

UConn police officers spotted a suspicious man walking on campus around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and detained him, state police said.

The man was Nevil Acevedo, of New Haven, who had been identified as a suspect in the stabbing, state police said.

State police detectives went to the campus and arrested Acevedo, charging him with attempted murder and first-degree assault. He was released after posting the $500,000 bond, but was scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court today.

State police said the stabbing occurred on Cisar Road in Willington around 1 a.m. Thursday.