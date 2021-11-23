Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash to be arraigned; victims identified
Darrell Brooks, the man facing charges for the crash into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, that killed five people and injured dozens more, is due in court Tuesday afternoon. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports on one young victim's path to recovery. Then, CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with WDJT Milwaukee anchor Mike Curkov about what we know about the suspect's long criminal record.