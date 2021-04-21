Man charged with killing 3 in Wisconsin tavern shooting

  • This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18 that left multiple men dead and others injured. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)
  • Investigators confer during an investigation outside the Somers House Tavern, in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday morning, April 18, 2021. Authorities say several people were killed and a few were seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday at the tavern in Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin. (Deneen Smith/The Kenosha News via AP)
1 / 2

Tavern Shooting Wisconsin

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18 that left multiple men dead and others injured. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)
TODD RICHMOND
·3 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was charged Wednesday with killing three people and wounding three others in a weekend shooting at a crowded bar.

Prosecutors charged Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Vinson got into a fight at the tavern during which his face was injured, according to the complaint. Surveillance video shows him walking out onto the bar’s patio, where he opened fire. He then jumped over the patio’s railing and ran away, firing as he fled.

Killed were 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha. The video shows Vinson exchanging fire with Donaldson outside the tavern. Donaldson left in a car but later died at a hospital.

Justin Haymond, Jordan Momani and Kevin Serratos were wounded but survived, according to the criminal complaint.

Vinson was arrested in Mount Pleasant after he stole a car from friends, who turned him in after he returned the vehicle, Sheriff David Beth.

Vinson insisted for hours to detectives that he wasn't at the tavern before acknowledging he had been in a fight there and that he had been armed, according to the complaint. He said he blacked out “and (expletive) went down.” Detectives retrieved Vinson's wallet from the spot where he jumped from the patio.

During Vison's initial court appearance Wednesday, public defender Kristyne Watson argued for lowering his $4 million cash bond, saying there were questions about whether he was the shooter and whether the shooting was in self-defense.

“There certainly seems to be no dispute there was an assault on Mr. Vinson in the bar,” Watson said.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating declined to lower the bond, citing the seriousness of the charges.

“Nothing short of a tragedy is laid out here,” Keating said of the complaint. “This appears (to be) yet another example of senseless gun violence, which destroys lives, sadly.”

Vinson spoke only when asked a series of routine questions by the judge about the process, responding “Yes sir,” “That’s correct,” and “Most definitely.”

Each charge carries sentence modifiers for being a repeat offender and using a dangerous weapon in a homicide or attempted homicide totaling up to 11 years on each count. The modifiers are based on Vinson’s conviction for unlawful use of a weapon in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016, according to the criminal complaint.

The judge set Vinson's next hearing for May 5.

Somers is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, not far from the Illinois-Wisconsin border. It's about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) southeast of Kenosha, which saw unrest last summer after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, during a domestic dispute. Prosecutors have charged Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, with killing two people during the protests. Rittenhouse has said he acted in self-defense.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer in Madison contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin sheriff names suspect and three victims of deadly bar shootout

    Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24, was held in jail in lieu of $4 million bail stemming from Sunday's bloodshed.

  • Victims ID'd, man arrested in Kenosha bar shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others: sheriff

    A man has been charged with three counts of intentional first degree murder in a bar mass shooting that left three people dead and three more people injured.

  • Man pumping gas at convenience store killed, shooter dead

    A man opened fire at a convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday, apparently at random, killing a truck driver who was pumping gas and wounding another man before taking his own life, officials said. The man had first shot at a car on a highway several miles away before heading to the convenience store around 4:45 a.m., according to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin. The woman in the car told authorities she didn't realize her car had been hit with a bullet until she stopped at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township, outside Allentown.

  • McCloskeys want grand jury to take a new look at their case

    A St. Louis husband and wife facing criminal charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer have told a judge they are concerned about Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of their case and asked that it be sent back to the grand jury. “Due to the bias of Kim Gardner’s office, we believe the grand jury process was tainted and should be reviewed and revisited,” Joel Schwartz, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Demonstrators were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28, amid nationwide protests that followed George Floyd ’s death in Minneapolis.

  • George W. Bush Comments on Matthew McConaughey's Potential Run for Texas Governor: 'It's a Tough Business'

    In a March interview, McConaughey said running for governor in Texas was "a true consideration"

  • Thai Woman’s Cat Allegedly Killed by Family in Brooklyn

    The incident reportedly started when a 12-year-old boy allegedly pulled the leash of "Ponzu," who was being walked by Chanan Aksornnan and her boyfriend at McCarren Park around 5 p.m. The boy allegedly snatched and pulled Ponzu's leash up into the air before dropping him. Ponzu, who had a preexisting heart condition, reportedly suffered a bloodied back.

  • Intruder claiming to be Prince Andrew's fiancée allowed into Royal Lodge

    Royal security is being reviewed after a "glamorous" intruder claiming to be "Irene Windsor" was waved into the Duke of York’s home and left to walk freely within the grounds. The smartly dressed woman was allowed through the security gates at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park after telling officers she had a lunch date with Prince Andrew, 61, who was home at the time. The guards even paid her taxi fare, it is claimed. The woman spent 20 minutes wandering around the gardens at around 11am on Monday morning before entering the Grade II listed building. She was only apprehended when she asked a member of staff where to find the Duke. The Spanish national, who had flown in from Spain on Saturday, told police her name was Irene Windsor, that she was engaged to the Duke and that she lived there with him, according to the Sun. Maps of the Royal Lodge and other royal residences were reportedly found in the woman's handbag, as well as a cat-shaped self-defence key ring with two sharp prongs. Thames Valley Police confirmed they had been called to the property following reports of a female trespasser. The 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later sectioned under the Mental Health Act. The force said in a statement: "The investigation into the incident continues, but there was no risk to any individual on the site. Due to the female being sectioned, we will not be commenting further at this time." The Duke’s police protection was scaled back in 2019 when he was forced to step back from public duties following his Newsnight interview over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Although he still has Met Police personal protection, officers are no longer routinely armed. Private security at the Royal Lodge, where he lives with his former wife, the Duchess of York, is funded by the Privy Purse, the Queen's private income.

  • New Florida law makes tearing down statues punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It also lessens liability for ramming protesters with a car.

    New legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) earlier this week increases criminal penalties for crimes committed during protests. DeSantis called it "the strongest anti-looting, anti-rioting, pro-law-enforcement piece of legislation in the country," MSNBC reports, and it may be part of a trend in Republican-led states, The New York Times writes. One of the most notable aspects of the law is that tearing down monuments, including Confederate ones, is now a second-degree felony offense, meaning anyone who is charged with doing so would face a maximum of 15 years in prison, the Times reports. On the other hand, the legislation provides some extra protection for people who injure protesters by ramming into them with their car. If protesters block a road, MSNBC notes, Florida drivers who plow their vehicle into them can claim self-defense, giving them civil (as opposed to criminal) liability protection. That "all but [invites] people to commit vehicular homicide," Paul Waldman argued in The Washington Post. Read more about Florida's anti-protest law at MSNBC, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careCould Anthony Hopkins win the Oscar for Best Actor in a major upset over Chadwick Boseman?

  • Records: Superintendent lied to jury investigating massacre

    The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he lied to a grand jury investigating events surrounding the shooting. Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at district headquarters and charged with perjury in an official proceeding, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. According to an indictment issued by the grand jury last week and released after Runcie’s arrest, the superintendent lied when he testified before the panel three weeks ago, but it gave no specifics about the alleged falsehood.

  • Trevor Noah Is Wrong about the Police

    America’s screens and airwaves are once again flooded with coverage of police-involved deaths, and all feverish commentary that always follows such tragedies. We’ve had the wall-to-wall coverage of the Minneapolis trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, just found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd last year, the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., by an officer who meant to deploy a Taser, and now a fresh controversy over a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, killing a teenage girl armed with a knife who was attempting to stab someone. Now, law enforcement is at the center of a heated national conversation. And the rhetoric is only getting hotter. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, declared: “It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist . . . No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.” This is an unhelpful sentiment, to say the least, but especially shameful to utter at a time when some in law enforcement have been laying to rest their own. “We’re told time and time again that these incidents that Black Americans are experiencing are because of ‘bad apples,’ right?” said Daily Show host Trevor Noah, using a phrase he believes is used to dismiss police misconduct. “My question, though, is where are the good apples?” he asks. Trevor Noah and Rashida Talib have a right to voice their opinions — just as I do. So here’s mine: These celebrities and politicians couldn’t walk a mile in the shoes of these officers or do what these brave men and women do every day. We’re talking about people who put their lives on the line for us on a regular basis without so much as a thank you from the national media. Indeed, media coverage plays a large role here. So a plausible defense of such voices as Trevor Noah’s asking, “Where are the good apples?” is because we don’t hear their stories nearly enough. So, for once, let’s hear some of these stories. Here’s one that took place on a stretch of highway outside Las Cruces, N.M. There, on February 4, Officer Darian Jarrott of the New Mexico State Police was shot at point-blank range by a drug dealer, Omar Cueva, at a traffic stop. Because of a miscommunication, Officer Jarrott was facing this suspect, who was known to have a violent criminal past, by himself. When Cueva pointed a gun pointed in his face, Jarrott did not even draw his own weapon, but seemed to have peacefully convinced Cueva to hand over his rifle — until Cueva changed his mind and fired. He shot Officer Jarrott multiple times and left him for dead. Then there’s the case of Tampa, Fla., Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. Last month, he stopped a drunk driver (barreling down the highway at over 100 miles per hour toward oncoming traffic) from slamming head-on into a young woman’s car by placing his car between them. Madsen, a father of three and beloved husband, didn’t survive the impact. As of today, there has been no mention of him on CNN.com. Very few in the national media seem willing to say Jarrott’s or Madsen’s names on air or to speak to their stories. Their deaths have been covered locally with occasional stories posted on some online outlets, but there have been no panels or legal experts summoned to discuss them at great length on cable news. Our outrage-driven media culture doesn’t have a place for these stories. When they are acknowledged, it’s usually in passing or to highlight a problem with law-enforcement procedures, training, and now funding, but rarely (if ever) the bravery of these men and women. But maybe America is thinking about police funding the wrong way. Maybe our police agencies need to be better funded, especially in their approach to training. We now know that across the country a majority of Americans oppose the radical idea of defunding our police. As an officer in the U.S. Army, I received some of the best training possible and was able to perform at high levels in the line of duty because as a nation, we’ve made considerable investments in our military. The current culture favors “defunding” the police — a backwards idea that would lead to fewer resources for training, lower retention rates of seasoned officers, and more opportunity for violent criminals. A recipe for disaster. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 2020 was one of the deadliest years for police officers in American history. The leading cause of death in the line of duty was COVID-19, but being shot and killed on the job came in second. Now is not the time to be calling for “no more policing,” which Representative Tlaib did just days after the funeral ceremony for the second U.S. Capitol Police officer to die this year as a result of protecting her and her fellow members of Congress. Instead, we should recognize the heroism of officers like Darian Jarrott and the cost to the family he leaves behind. We should have a media willing to cover the heroics of the men and women in blue. Such coverage would show that police officers honorably fulfilling their responsibilities, the “good apples” Trevor Noah doesn’t think are real, far outnumber the “bad apples” and the mistakes. And we must invest in more and better training for law-enforcement officers in order to stop future tragedies before they happen.

  • Psaki calls Ohio fatal police shooting of teen who appeared to attack others ‘tragic’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Ohio police shooting of a 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant ‘tragic’ and said it will fuel the White House to continue addressing ‘systemic racism.’

  • Father transfers biracial daughter to new school after her classmate and a district employee cut her hair

    A Michigan father is upset after his biracial daughter came home from school twice with her hair cut by a classmate and then a district employee.

  • Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson suspended one game for headbutting Patty Mills

    JaKarr Sampson got into it with Patty Mills during Monday's game.

  • I do, I do, I do, I do: Taiwan couple gets married four times to maximise time off work for honeymoon

    Weddings are often said to be one of the most stressful events in life, but one Taiwanese couple recently decided to go through the process four times in a few weeks in a sneaky bid to extend their time off work for a honeymoon. The bizarre story sparked heated online debate in Taiwan after the husband – an unnamed bank employee – exploited a legal loophole that obliges local companies to grant eight days paid leave to newlyweds. Over a period of 37 days, he and his wife got married four times - and divorced three - claiming the full period of time off for each wedding. Their creative, albeit not very romantic, attempt to maximise their honeymoon was confirmed by Taipei’s Labour Department on Wednesday after the tale went viral on social media. The man’s employer noticed his ploy and said it was only willing to offer eight days off, claiming the man had "abused" the law. But in an unexpected twist, the bank was initially fined £480 by the Taipei city labour department for violating leave regulations. That was because as far as the law goes, there is currently no restriction on how often an employee can apply for marriage leave. After the case became public, an online backlash ensued against the bank employee for taking advantage of the loophole and against the labour department for fining the bank. In a Facebook post earlier this month, Vivian Huang, deputy mayor of Taipei, said she was “speechless” about both the ruse and the ruling. “In this case, it is obvious that the employee deliberately used marriage leave to profit from it. This obviously violates the principle of good faith,” she wrote, adding that the “dinosaur” judgement would hurt people’s trust in the system to show the right level of flexibility.

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • John Travolta on 'mourning' and 'healing' after death of Kelly Preston

    "Mourning is individual, and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing," he said.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict sparks response from corporate America: 'Radical changes' still needed

    Companies respond to the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • Missouri lawmaker physically, sexually abused his kids, House ethics panel says

    The Missouri House could vote to expel Kansas City-area Rep. Rick Roeber as soon as Wednesday.

  • Top-10 worst running back depth charts: Teams that need serious help in the 2021 NFL draft

    Matt Harmon looks at the 10 worst running back depth charts in the NFL right now to try and find out which teams might make a big splash at the position in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 4 firefighters injured, popular tavern destroyed in fire

    Locals were at a loss to learn their go-to tavern was destroyed in a 3-alarm fire after just reopening from the pandemic one month ago.