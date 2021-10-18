Suspect in Wisconsin woman's death takes own life, her son, 3, still missing, police say

A man suspected of killing a Wisconsin woman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and her 3-year-old son remains missing, police said Sunday.

Major P. Harris has been missing since Thursday after his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, of Onalaska, was found dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home, authorities said.

Her body had "obvious signs of trauma," the medical examiner said. Jaheem Clark, 20, had been a person of interest in the woman's death and police said Harris may have been with him.

On Sunday evening, an Ambert Alert update said Clark was found. In a separate news release, Milwaukee police said officers approached a home that contained the homicide suspect." After 15 minutes, officers heard at least two gunshots they believed came from inside the residence, police said.

When they went inside, they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers did not fire when they heard the shots, police said.

In one report, authorities listed Harris' last-known location as his address. In another, they said he was last seen Oct. 9 traveling from La Crosse to Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Police described the child as Black with a thin build. He is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, they said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.