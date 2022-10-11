Suspect in woman’s death at Gwinnett construction site turns himself in

A suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County is now in custody.

Police said on Friday they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. Police identified the victim as Breana Rogers.

Gwinnett police quickly identified a suspect in her death as Edward Smith, who they considered armed and dangerous. Investigators confirmed that Smith turned himself in Monday night.

Officers responded to a person shot call around 7 p.m. Friday. When they got to the scene, they found Rogers outside of a wrecked vehicle, which appeared to be involved in an accident in the construction site.

Police believe that Rogers and Smith got into a domestic dispute that led to the shooting. Witnesses said Smith fled the scene through the nearby construction site.

Smith is currently being held in the Gwinnett County jail on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

