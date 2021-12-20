Suspect in woman’s fatal shooting in Charlotte arrested in SC after pursuit, police say

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman found in northwest Charlotte on Monday drove into South Carolina where he to evade arrest but was caught, police said.

Just after 1:46 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to reports of gunshots near the 1300 block of Long Grass Court. Officers found an adult female who appeared to have been shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until Medic arrived and took the victim to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim died at the hospital, CMPD said.

Police were able to identify a possible suspect and began looking for their vehicle. Officers found the suspect vehicle nearby and tried to make a traffic stop, police said. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit began. CMPD’s helicopter and canine units assisted in the pursuit, until the suspect vehicle entered South Carolina where York County sheriff’s deputies took over.

The pursuit ended at 2:17 pm, and the suspect fled on foot, CMPD said. The suspect was caught about 15 minutes later.

CMPD did not provide information on the suspect or charges.

This is Charlotte’s 95th homicide this year, according to CMPD data.

Around 12:10 a.m. Monday, police found 19-year-old Quantae Young’s body with gunshot wounds outside an apartment building in the 1100 block of Gold Rush Boulevard in northeast Charlotte

Anyone with information about either shooting can call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a homicide detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.