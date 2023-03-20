Suspect in woman’s killing climbs on top Jacksonville fire truck, starts cutting self

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was stabbed to death in her home on New Kings Road.

According to detectives, at approximately 5:30 a.m., JSO received two different 911 calls from residents on the 6500 block of New Kings Road. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located an 82-year-old woman inside the home with a stab wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced her dead at the scene.

At the same time, a 34-year-old man climbed up on top of the JFRD vehicle that responded and began cutting himself. Officers were able to get the suspect down and take him into custody.

Detectives do believe both the stabbing and the cutting incident were related, so the man taken off the JFRD vehicle is a suspect in the woman’s murder. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

JSO said that due to the investigation, New Kings Road will be closed for next few hours.

