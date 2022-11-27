Suspect wounded in gunfire exchange with Fountain Police dies: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 26—A man who was wounded on Nov. 20 in a gunfire exchange with Fountain police has died, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.

Ross Floursheim, 41, died late Friday at a local hospital, police said.

On Nov. 20 at about 6:45 p.m., Fountain officers responded to a domestic-violence call at a residence in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive, police said. The adult female caller said she had been trying to leave the home, but her husband, who was intoxicated, would not let her leave with their son.

She managed to get out and call 911, but she had to leave her son in the house, according to the release.

Not long after officers arrived, Floursheim reportedly came out of the home and fired at officers.

A Fountain police officer, later identified as Officer Brett Ryder, returned fire, hitting Floursheim at least once, officials said. No officers were injured in the exchange. Floursheim was placed under arrest and taken to a nearby hospital.

Sheriff's deputies provided in-custody security as law enforcement waited for the wounded suspect's condition to improve.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will make an official cause-of-death determination after an autopsy, according to the release.

Ryder has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the incident.