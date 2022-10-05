Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting at Decatur pharmacy, police say

Oct. 5—A Tuscaloosa man remained in Huntsville Hospital on Tuesday night after being shot by a Decatur police officer during an incident earlier in the day at Westmeade Pharmacy.

The man, Twanski O'Neal Johnson, 26, of Tuscaloosa, was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for a "single gunshot wound," police said in a news release. He was is stable condition Tuesday night. Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said warrants for Johnson's arrest had been obtained for attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault. Additional charges were pending, she said.

Police initially responded before noon to a 911 report that a fraudulent prescription suspect was at the pharmacy, according to Morgan County 911, and responded again just before 1 p.m. to a call that the suspect was inside the store. The responding officer came into contact with Johnson, who became aggressive and violent, assaulting the officer, police said. The responding officer discharged his service weapon, striking Johnson one time in the torso.

Police radioed a "shots fired" call at the pharmacy on 2104 Danville Road S.W. about 1 p.m.

The responding officer was injured during the assault and was treated and released from a local hospital, police said. The officer was placed on administrative leave as is department policy, Cardenas-Martinez said. Police declined to name the officer.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is taking over the investigation, according to Decatur police.

Neighboring businesses reported minor disruptions from the incident.

"I came out front to get a recipe and there were all kinds of cop cars, and then undercover cars started showing up," said Donna Legere at Joe's Deli and Connie's Casseroles on 2006 Danville Road. "A man came out on a stretcher and was rushed out.

"We locked our back door."

Story continues

Pay Less Pharmacy Express at 2122 Danville Road also took precautions.

"We locked the doors for a little while, just in case," said Rhonda Godwin at Pay Less Pharmacy Express.

Investigators requested security camera footage from a neighboring Dollar General location, and an employee said they were directed to the corporate office.

Austin Junior High, several blocks north on Danville Road, was placed on secure perimeter status for about 13 minutes as a result of the incident.

Decatur schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said he had received reports of police activity at Danville Road Southwest and Carridale Street at 12:58 p.m. and was advised by Decatur police to lift the secure perimeter at 1:11 p.m.

"We had other schools ready to go to secure perimeter as needed, but by the time we got everyone notified, we were given the OK to clear," Satterfield said.

