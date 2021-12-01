Suspect wounded after shootout outside Tulsa airport, police say

coronavirus COVID-19 community spread oklahoma tulsa oklahoma cleveland counties county spike increase cases rising jump uptick tulsa president trump vice president pence campaign rally 2020 republican masks reopening phase 3





A man was shot and wounded after he opened fire toward a car at the Tulsa International Airport, The Associated Press reported.

Tulsa Police Department Capt. Jerrod Hart said the suspect threatened to harm his wife at the airport after her flight landed late Tuesday.

After airport police escorted the woman to her brother's car, the suspect began to open fire as the vehicle was leaving the airport, according to The AP.

Hart said airport police returned fire at the suspect, striking him in the foot.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility to undergo treatment on his wounded foot, the AP reported.

Hart said an airport officer was also wounded in the shootout, when a bullet struck him in his protective vest.

Authorities said the woman and her brother weren't hurt during the incident, The AP reported.

Tulsa Airport's chief commercial officer, Andrew Pierini, said the officer wounded in the shootout was taken to a hospital as a precaution and released shortly after, adding the incident did not disrupt flight operations at the airport.

Tulsa Police said officers are currently investigating why the suspect was trying to confront his wife, The AP noted.

The Hill has reached out to the Tulsa Police Department for more information.