Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility

One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning.

Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer.

Man indicted in woman’s fatal shooting in Covington; car linked to Young Dolph killing, police say

Johnson’s attorney, Juni Ganguli, said he thought he would get more freedom in a different facility, but that isn’t the case.

“The jail is pretty restricted and at the correctional center there is more freedom, but unfortunately, in his status, he would be locked up for 23 hours a day,” Ganguli said. “In the end it doesn’t make much difference, so he elected to remain at the jail.”

Johnson’s appearance came just as FOX13 confirmed a man had been indicted by a Tipton County grand jury in a murder involving the car used in Young Dolph’s killing.

Treon Ingram was indicted in the murder of a woman who was shot inside a car after a football game at Covington High school last November.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she died days later.

Covington Police confirmed the suspects’ vehicle in that case, a white Mercedes, was linked to the murder of Young Dolph.

Treon Ingram has been charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree murder and two felony weapons charges.

MORE: Mercedes used in killing of Young Dolph linked to Covington double shooting, police say

Ingram, 22, was taken into custody at the Desoto County Detention Center in Mississippi on unrelated charges

Memphis Police have not confirmed if Ingram is directly connected to Young Dolph’s murder.

He has had a detainer placed on him in Mississippi and a $1 million bond has been set in the Tipton County case.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: