Suspected armed robber shot by Chevron store clerk in Avondale, police say

Police

A store clerk shot a would-be robber at an Avondale gas station on Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 5:15 a.m., a man entered the Chevron gas station on 107th Avenue and Indian School Road and brandished a firearm at an employee standing behind the store counter, according to Avondale police, who described the incident as an armed robbery.

The armed man was shot and injured when he was distracted by another person in the store and the worker pulled out his own firearm and fired, police said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, as of Wednesday morning. There were no other injuries and there are no other known suspects, police said.

"Everybody is fine," an employee at the store told The Arizona Republic when reached by phone on Wednesday, declining to comment further.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspected armed robber shot by gas station employee in Avondale