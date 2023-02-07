Suspected arson grass fire near Kansas governor’s mansion leads to arrest of Topeka man

A Topeka man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a grass fire burned roughly six acres on the sprawling grounds of Cedar Crest, the governor’s mansion where Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly lives.

The Topeka Fire Department and the Topeka Police Department are investigating what they are calling an intentionally-set grass fire Monday outside the governor’s mansion. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:42 p.m. in response to a report of a large grass fire, according to a statement from Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.

“While (Topeka Fire Department) was performing an attack on the grassfire, (Topeka Police Department) officers located an adult male suspect in the area who observed setting the fire. The suspect was taken into custody,” Stahl said.

Pedro Michel-Mota Ruiz, a 36–year-old resident of Topeka, was arrested Monday and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. A booking report says Ruiz is being held on suspicion of arson.

The fire was contained by 3:30 p.m. and no buildings were damaged, Stahl said.

A spokeswoman for Kelly didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cedar Crest, in northwest Topeka, is the traditional residence of Kansas governors. It sits on 244 acres that include public hiking trails.

The fire doesn’t appear to have significantly disrupted activities at Cedar Crest; Kelly held a reception for freshmen legislators at the mansion on Monday evening, according to posts on social media.