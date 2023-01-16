Suspected arson at Planned Parenthood decried as 'senseless' by clinic officials

The Planned Parenthood location at 2709 N Knoxville Ave. in Peoria.

PEORIA — A fire started late Sunday night at the Planned Parenthood clinic on North Knoxville Avenue is believed to be arson, an action decried by the organization's officials.

In an emailed statement, Jennifer Welch, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the Peoria clinic was "vandalized when someone threw a fire accelerant through a window." Significant damage was caused, she said. The Peoria Fire Department estimated the cost of the damage at $150,000.

In a news release, the department said the fire, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., remained under investigation on Monday.

Solving crime:How Peoria police used cellphone records and video to locate and charge homicide suspect

Firefighters were called to the scene, 2709 N. Knoxville Ave., where they found a single-story commercial building with fire and smoke showing from a front window. No one was inside at the time and the fire which was brought under control within about 45 minutes.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was brought to an area hospital, the department said. When reached on Monday, fire department officials declined to comment further, saying the matter is under investigation.

Welch said that "senseless acts of violence" were on the rise across the nation and clinics within Illinois have become targets.

"We are working with local authorities and will prosecute the vandal(s) to the fullest extent of the law," Welch said. "We will not stop providing the essential health care our patients need and deserve. We pledge to work swiftly to meet the needs of our Peoria patients and those traveling from other states to receive reproductive health care."

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Arson suspected at Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria