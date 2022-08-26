Suspected arsonist hurls firebomb into home with 2 women inside, Georgia police say

A suspected arsonist remains at large following a firebombing that left a woman seriously injured, Georgia authorities told local media.

The incident occurred just before 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at a home in Riverdale, according to an incident report from the city’s police department. Officers arrived to find the home “fully engulfed” in flames and smoke pouring from the windows.

Authorities said there were two women inside, one of whom suffered injuries to her face, neck and arms. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Security video from a nearby home shows a bright flash before someone is seen running away.

One of the firebombs landed in the bedroom of teacher Adreana Swanson, 22, while the other was hurled through a front window, WSB-TV reported, citing investigators. Her condition wasn’t known as of Friday, Aug. 26.

“I just heard a loud boom while I was sleeping,” a neighbor told the news station. “If she wasn’t fast to run out, she would have been dead.”

Another neighbor who spoke with authorities recalled seeing a man carrying a grocery bag, according to the police report. Minutes later, the man ran from behind his neighbor’s home and continued running out of the neighborhood.

Police said the man was seen wearing a black T-shirt with white shorts and a black face mask.

Riverdale is about 15 miles southeast of Atlanta.

