Suspected Baltimore gang leader shoots himself during stand-off with police in Atlanta, authorities say (ATF Baltimore)

A suspected Baltimore gang leader reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with law enforcement in Atlanta.

Officials say that Gary Creek first opened fire on US marshals and police officer as they tried to arrest him at an apartment in the Sandy Springs suburb.

The 39-year-old suspect was wanted on federal charges, including racketeering, and officials say he was linked to a string of murders in Baltimore.

He was also the founder and alleged leader of the Triple-C gang, according to authorities.

Sandy Springs police say that they believed he was holding hostages inside the apartment and brought in a SWAT team.

*** UPDATE*** at 1602. The apartment has been cleared. The suspect is deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Adair Lane will be reopened shortly. The hostages were not injured during this incident. Officers and Deputies were not injured during this incident. https://t.co/9HApnQJxTI — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) June 8, 2021

When police finally entered the apartment three hours after they were shot at they found the suspect dead.

Three hostages were safely released following the incident.

The suspect had been supposed to turn himself in and have an initial court appearance on 3 June, after being one of 15 alleged members of the gang indicted.

The indictment states that members of the Cruddy Conniving Crutballs gang committed 18 murders, 27 attempted murders, carjackings, robberies, witness intimidation and drug distribution.

ATF offering $10,000 for info leading to arrest of Gary Creek, alleged Triple C gang founder. Charged in conspiracy responsible for 40+ murders & attempted murders in Baltimore. ATF, @USMarshalsHQ, @BaltimorePolice investigating. Considered armed & dangerous. Call 888-ATF-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ffxxdnyYvN — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) June 7, 2021

Officials had previously offered a $10,000 reward that resulted in his arrest.