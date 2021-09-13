Suspected bank robber identified

Sep. 13—A 20-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in a bank robbery in Rochester and an attempted robbery in Pine Island on Friday.

Rochester police said Jacari A. Peters, of Chicago, was arrested in connection to the two incidents.

Rochester police were called about 9:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, for a report of a robbery at Sterling State Bank, 10 25th St. SE.. Rochester. Police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in an email that day that no weapon was displayed during the incident.

About 25 minutes later, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a call that a "demand for money" was made at the Pine Island Bank, 128 Main St. S., according to Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.

Deputies made an arrest in connection to the robbery about 10:20 a.m. north of Mantorville.

Peters was booked at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of robbery. Official charges had not been filed as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The FBI was called to investigate the incident.