Suspected Bellingham drunken driver had young child in his car

A suspected drunken driver is also facing reckless endangerment charges after he rolled his car near Western Washington University with a woman and a young child inside.

It wasn’t clear if anyone was injured in the crash that occurred early Thursday, March 16, near the intersection of Bill MacDonald Parkway and Ferry Street.

Jesus Ruiz Rendon, 23, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without a license, reckless endangerment, and obstructing, according to online jail records.

He was released on an appearance bond with bail set at $4,500, according to records.

Officers were sent to a report of a crash in the 3400 block of Bill MacDonald Parkway and found a woman her and child, who was younger than 10, “sitting on the curb near a rolled-over Jeep,” said police Lt, Claudia Murphy.

A Bellingham Fire official didn’t immediately answer an email asking if the passengers required treatment.

Murphy said that officers were told the driver of the Jeep had fled.

“Shortly after they got there, Rendon walked back up to the crash site with a bloody face. The airbags deployed in the car and the driver’s side had blood on it, but the passenger side did not. (The passenger) did not have blood on her face,” Murphy said.

Rendon resisted arrest, resulting in the obstruction charge, Murphy said.