Suspected bird flu case closes Paignton Zoo

Paignton Zoo said its main priority was to protect its birds

A zoo has been closed due a suspected case of bird flu.

Paignton Zoo in Devon said its priority was to protect birds and minimise the spread of infection.

Staff said they would refund anyone who had booked to visit and would review the situation on Monday afternoon.

The zoo said on Facebook: "We know this will lead to great disappointment to those of you who had planned to visit and we are truly sorry."

It added: "Our main priority at this time is to protect our birds, and, as a conservation charity, we are working with the [government's] Animal and Plant Health Agency and complying with their requirements in order to minimise the spread of this viral infection."

The pathogenic avian flu virus - H5N1 - is highly contagious among birds and spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' website said the virus was "primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low".

