Suspected boat burglar jumps into Lake Union to escape police

A break-in on a boat at a Portage Bay marina led to a search in Lake Union.

Seattle Police officers at the marina in the 900 block of Northeast Boat Street believed as many as two suspects jumped into the bay to escape.

Police found a man in his 40s who reportedly swam back to a dock. He was evaluated by medics and taken to Harborview.

A Seattle Fire Department rescue swimmer searched the water near the marina for 20 minutes but did not find a second person, SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo said.

The investigation was turned over to Seattle Police.