Suspected Buffalo Wild Wings dine-and-dashers drive off with worker on car, video shows

A group of teenagers suspected of dining and dashing from a Buffalo Wild Wings drove off with a worker on their car hood, taking her onto a busy Ohio street.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Willoughby, a suburb of Cleveland, police say.

The worker, identified by WEWS as Kayla Sherman, chased after the suspects after they left the restaurant without paying the bill. Sherman was flung onto the hood of the car when a 16-year-old began driving, WEWS reported.

“My employee is currently on their car,” said the Buffalo Wild Wings kitchen manager in a 911 call obtained by McClatchy News. “They are driving recklessly. My employee is in danger!”

Dash cam footage shows the worker clinging to the hood of the white BMW as the driver left the shopping center’s parking lot.

The driver, who was had two 17-year-old passengers, reached speeds of 50 mph, police said in an incident report.

“At one point, they said we’ll just take you on the highway and they laughed about it knowing my body would not be able to hold on at that speed,” Sherman told WEWS, adding that it was “one of the most terrifying moments” of her life.

Sherman escaped the vehicle and was shown in dash cam footage communicating with the officer who was chasing after the suspects. She was uninjured, police said.

Officers in the neighboring town of Wickliffe took the driver and passengers into custody about 20 minutes after the incident began, police said.

They face charges of aggravated robbery, fleeing or eluding an officer, petty theft and obstruction.

