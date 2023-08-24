Suspected burglar arrested as Boston police investigate Beacon Hill business break-ins

Boston police made an arrest early Thursday morning as detectives continue to investigate a slew of business break-ins in Boston’s Beacon Hill section.

James Schaff, 55, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of breaking and entering a building at night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of another break-in at Flat of the Hill at 60 Charles Street around 12:30 a.m. nabbed Schaff as he attempted to flee the area, police said.

Video taken inside Remy’s shows the boutique ransacked.

Schaff’s arrest comes after cash, jewelry, and electronics were stolen from at least four other nearby businesses this past weekend, including Remy’s Creations and Soodee.

A burglar smashed a window to get inside Remy’s and stole an iPad, the business owner told Boston 25. A police report indicated that a brick was used to shatter a windowpane near the lock on the door of Soodee, and the owner told investigators that a burglar stole a box of rings and their cash register.

Police discovered blood at both stores.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Schaff was connected to the other break-ins.

An investigation into the recent string of crimes remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

