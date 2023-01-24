Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into

A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The homeowner told officers that an unknown woman was on the couch in the living room and no one was supposed to be at the home.

Authorities say they noticed a broken window surrounded by shattered glass in the back of the house and a brick inside the home.

While officers were clearing the home, they located Karretha Alford.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers asked Alford why she was on the property, she reportedly said she was given the house by her sister and best friend. The homeowner told officials he did not know Alford and that she wasn’t supposed to be there.

Alford is currently behind bars at the Coweta County Jail. She’s charged with criminal trespass with property damage.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: