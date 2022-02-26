Suspected burglar facing multiple charges in Deming, Las Cruces

Sean Chesser is led out of the Stagecoach Depot Deming Mercantile three hours after he allegedly tripped a motion-activated alarm on Feb. 9, 2022.

DEMING – Sean Chesser was to have a hearing in Luna County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon, but a dust storm kicked up by high winds in southwestern New Mexico shuttered the courthouse on South Silver Avenue and postponed the proceeding until March 9.

Chesser, 35, a Deming resident also associated with an address in Santa Fe, was taken into custody in downtown Deming on Feb. 9 after a chase inside a historic commercial building that currently houses the Stagecoach Depot Mercantile retail store.

Currently in custody at Luna County Detention Center, Chesser faces a string of criminal allegations in Luna and Doña Ana counties since January.

Police say weapon and drugs found in car

On Jan. 18, Deming police searched a Toyota Camry registered to Chesser in the parking lot of a Deming shopping center after a nearby business reported a man had stolen a pair of shoes and driven off in a vehicle matching its description. The Luna County Sheriff's Office also identified the vehicle as one of interest in other criminal investigations underway.

Police obtained a search warrant on a suspicion the car might have held stolen items. Besides a new pair of shoes, police said they found baggies with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, several items suspected as being stolen and a loaded handgun.

A week later, on Jan. 25, Chesser was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, in addition to charges connected with a break-in at the Tractor Supply store in Deming.

The previous felony convictions date from 2015, when Chesser pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, larceny over $20,000, and breaking and entering over a 2014 break-in at a travel center in Cibola County. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics, per court records.

Chesser was sentenced to five years of probation, including three years of supervised probation and completion of a rehabilitation program followed by a period of unsupervised probation, which he completed in 2020.

Under New Mexico law, a person convicted of a felony may not receive, transport or possess a firearm for 10 years after completing their sentence or probation. Violations are third-degree felonies.

Deming Tractor Supply heist

Chesser allegedly led Deming police on a chase early the morning of Jan. 25 after he was spotted riding a bicycle in town with no reflectors. Police say he ditched the bike while fleeing, and that a red bag affixed to the bike contained jewelry and a BB gun with a security device attached.

Police later investigated the Tractor Supply store on Pine Street, finding evidence the building had been entered through a side wall. Inside, police say they found a glass jewelry display smashed and the jewelry missing. Chesser was charged with commercial burglary, breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Court documents state he was released from the Luna County Detention Center on Jan. 26 ahead of his trial, and was arrested again two days later — this time, in Las Cruces.

Mayfield High School burglary

On Jan. 28, Chesser was arrested after a break-in at Mayfield High School.

A Las Cruces police officer investigating a burglar alarm at the school allegedly found a broken window, though a criminal complaint alleges Chesser entered the building through a utility door on the roof. Inside, police say the suspect was found pounding a door with a sledgehammer.

Chesser is also accused of trying to grab the officer's Taser before being handcuffed. Subsequently, police said they located a handgun and ammunition in his possession as well as a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine.

He is charged with multiple felony counts including non-residential burglary, breaking and entering, disarming a police officer by removing a firearm or weapon, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, and possessing a firearm within 10 years of a felony conviction. Those come on top of a misdemeanor charge of resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.

Chesser's preliminary hearing on these charges is currently set for March 25.

Charges of forgery, bad checks

A warrant was issued for Chesser's arrest on Feb. 3 — his 35th birthday — on two counts of forgery and two counts of presenting fraudulent checks.

Investigators with the Luna County Sheriff's Office say two checks were made payable to Chesser and cashed at Peppers Supermarket in Deming, totaling $813. All four charges are fourth-degree felonies.

Detectives linked the checks to a burglary at a Deming residence last November in which checks were stolen. Detectives say a third check associated with that homeowner was cashed at the supermarket, in the amount of $400 payable to Emra Perry of Deming. Perry has herself been charged with forgery and presenting a fraudulent check, with a warrant for her arrest issued on Feb. 3.

Stagecoach Depot burglary

Deming police responded to a burglary call on the morning Feb. 9 at the Silver Street storefront of Stagecoach Depot Mercantile and reportedly saw a male subject, later identified as Chesser, through the front windows. According to police, Chesser fled into the building's attic, nearly falling through drywall ceilings as he moved around, ultimately surrendering after being pepper sprayed.

Police say Chesser entered the building through a hole made in the roof and broke through the ceiling of the showroom. He is charged with multiple fourth-degree felonies including commercial burglary, breaking and entering, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and possession of burglary tools. He is also charged with misdemeanor resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Chesser has been associated with a Deming address since at least 2008, according to court records, though other addresses, including in McKinley County and Santa Fe, have been linked to him as well.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

