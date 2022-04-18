Suspected burglar falls down Seattle elevator shaft

A suspected burglar fell down an elevator shaft while attempted to elude Seattle police on Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 8:19 a.m. on April 17, security called police to report a man was burglarizing an extremely large, multi-story building under construction.

When officers arrived, the man disappeared somewhere into the building.

Officers were unable to find the man until he attempted to slide down a rope in an elevator shaft, where he lost his grip and fell about 40 feet onto a metal platform, injuring himself.

Officers heard the noise and found the man hiding behind a pallet of construction equipment after apparently dragging himself there.

The Seattle Fire Department responded and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.