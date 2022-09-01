Suspected burglar tells deputies 'ghost' told her to sleep in victim's bed

Sep. 1—Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman Tuesday in a gated northwest Spokane County home after finding her dressed in the homeowner's clothes and jewelry and sleeping in their bed.

The woman told deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office that "she climbed up the mountain to the castle and slept in the bedroom because a ghost told her to do so."

A woman who lived in the home called deputies to report that her son arrived at the residence and noticed lights flickering on and off and found an unknown woman inside. The woman moved from the basement of the home to the living room and the upstairs portion of the house, according to reports from the sheriff's office said.

The woman was the only person inside the home when they arrived. They went upstairs to a bedroom where she was last seen and found that the door was locked. Deputies commanded the woman to unlock the door and come out, but she did not comply, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies were told there may be a firearm in the room, they forced the door open and found the woman lying face down on the bed covered in blankets, according to the sheriff's office. She was wearing the victim's underwear, robe and about $2,200 worth of jewelry.