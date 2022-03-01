Steven Robert Higgins

Teanna Wildern

Two suspected burglars from Monroe were arrested for breaking into a house under construction and authorities recovered the stolen goods.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Raisinville Road on a report of a breaking and entering of a home under construction around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The homeowners reported that their residence was entered while they were out of town and numerous power tools and construction equipment were stolen. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras affixed to the interior and exterior of the residence. Using the surveillance video, detectives quickly identified the culprits involved.

Steven Robert Higgins, 37, and 41-year-old Teanna Wildern, both of Monroe, were later located at a residence in the City of Monroe and arrested without incident. During a search of their residence, detectives recovered the stolen property from the Raisinville home.

Higgins was arraigned in First District Court on the charge of breaking and entering a building with intent. Bond was set at $50,000. Wildern was also arraigned on the same charge and her bond was set at $10,000.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, supervised by Detective Sgt. Mike Preadmore, at (734) 240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Suspected burglars arrested, tools recovered