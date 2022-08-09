Suspected burglars arrested after visiting Apple Valley property three times

Victor Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Allen, 38, and William Allen, 40, in Apple Valley on suspicion of burglary, drug and weapons charges.

Those arrested include Michael Allen, 38, of Hesperia, and William Allen, 40, of Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials reported.

At 7:27 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 8700 block of Sidewinder Lane in the unincorporated area of Apple Valley.

An unidentified victim told sheriff’s officials that he was not currently home but was told by a neighbor that there were trespassers on his property.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies discovered that the suspects were gone. Deputies later located a stolen Chevrolet truck on the property.

The property owner told deputies that no one should have been on his property, and he knew nothing about the truck, which deputies recovered and had towed. No suspect information was available at that time.

At 10:30 a.m., deputies received a 911 call indicating the suspects had returned to the property.

When deputies arrived, they found that the suspects were gone but had broken into the locked residence and an RV on the property. The victim was still unable to provide deputies with any suspect information.

At 5:23 p.m., deputies received a call that the suspects had once again returned. This time, the victim could provide suspect descriptions and a description of the vehicle they were driving.

With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol's Aviation Division, deputies stopped the suspect vehicle from leaving the area.

Michael Allen and William Allen were arrested without incident. Inside the vehicle, deputies located two loaded firearms, approximately 8.9 grams of methamphetamine, 2/9 grams of black tar heroin, and several loaded hypodermic needles.

The suspects also had stolen property from the victim’s residence.

William Allen, a convicted felon, and Michael Allen were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

William Allen was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled suspect while armed, burglary, and felon possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Bail for William Allen was set at $150,000 for the Apple Valley incident and a previous incident. He is scheduled to appear on Tuesday and Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

Michael Allen was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possessing a controlled substance while armed. He is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information to contact Deputy A. Cole at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous, contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz

