Suspected burglar's choice backfires

Aug. 4—ASHLAND — A three-time convicted felon picked the wrong house to burglarize Wednesday evening when he walked into the home of an off-duty police officer, according to court records.

Ronald W. Denny popped into the backdoor of the officer's home in the 1500 block of Hager Street in Ashland, before peeking into nearby vehicles and finally crashing on a neighbor's hammock, according to court records.

Denny, according to the citation, appeared to be high on meth, as he was not standing still and kept telling Ashland Police he was sleep-walking.

Officers found an empty baggie in his pocket, according to citation. Denny told an officer he hadn't done drugs in three or four days, records show.

After Denny was dropped off at the Boyd County jail, records show the officer found some meth in the back seat of the cruiser where the suspect was sitting.

Denny was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary, public intoxication and first-offense simple possession of meth.

At the time of his arrest, Denny was already on paper for two felony cases out of Boyd County.

Records show Denny made parole in January for two 2018 drug cases.

He was sentenced to serve a nine-year stint in 2019.

In February 2018, Denny ran from the law on foot after a Pontiac Sunfire he was riding in bumped a curb at a gas station. While running, Denny tried to gobble a street pharmacy consisting of weed, meth and dope.

Later that year, Denny sold some ice to a confidential informant in a McDonald's bathroom.

Prior to all that, Denny was busted in December 2013 for cooking meth inside an apartment on Bath Avenue in Ashland, a police report shows.

APD was alerted to the man and a found a woman living at the home with her child. After arranging for the child to leave the home, APD had the woman call Denny over to cook up some meth in the bathroom, the report states.

While facing 10 to 20 years in prison for manufacturing meth, Denny took a plea deal in 2014 to meth trafficking.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Denny is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond.