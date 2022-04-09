Suspected car thief accused of ramming Bremerton police cars to escape, again

sirens

A suspected car thief from Port Angeles is accused of trying to escape being arrested Thursday by ramming three Bremerton police vehicles that had surrounded him in a motel parking lot, leading to a chase officers described as dangerous and destructive.

The incident is at least the fourth time since January 26 that officers in Kitsap County have had their cars struck after trying to box in people suspected of stealing vehicles. No serious injuries have been reported, but several police cars and the stolen cars have been damaged and officers have complained of back and neck pain after the incidents.

Officers went Thursday to the parking lot of the Super 8 motel, 5068 Kitsap Way, at 10:12 a.m. when a guest called 911 to report a man in the parking lot offered to sell him drugs, according to court documents. Officers later confiscated pills suspected of containing fentanyl, a powerful opioid blamed for multiple recent overdose deaths in Kitsap County.

Officers approached a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot and surrounded it, intending to box in the vehicle.

Instead, the suspect began ramming the officers’ cars and made an escape, at least the fourth time in recent months such a tactic has been used locally by car thieves trying to escape police.

The rammings have coincided with restrictions on what crimes allow police in Washington state to initiate a chase – simply possessing a stolen car does not qualify, officers must have evidence someone committed a “violent” offense. The change in law also intersected with a dramatic increase in reports of stolen cars.

Police say the restrictions have led to more drivers refusing to pull over, and are contributing to spikes in crime. Law enforcement leaders wanted lawmakers during this year’s legislative session to roll back the law, which they didn’t.

Advocates for the law say high-speed pursuits pose an often unnecessary danger to the public, officers and suspects and aren’t worth the risk of life over property, adding that stolen cars are often damaged or destroyed in pursuits. They also point to a decrease in the number of deaths at the hands of police as proof the changes are having an effect.

Story continues

Before the suspect in Thursday's incident left the parking lot officers were able to damage a rear tire, but the suspect fled anyway, “driving a vehicle that was difficult and dangerous to control, at very high speeds,” an officer wrote in court documents.

The suspect drove at a high rate on Highway 3, up to 70 mph with one wheel missing a tire, and crashed through a driveway gate off Highway 16 just outside of Gorst. The owner estimated it would cost $5,000 to repair the gate. The driver then fled on foot before he was captured.

Police identified the driver as Carl U. Caleb, 35. He was evaluated for a head injury before being booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

Though three patrol cars were damaged from trying to box in Caleb, another patrol car was damaged during the pursuit after it drove over debris left in the road by Caleb’s stolen truck, according to court documents.

Officers were told there was a firearm in the vehicle when it was stolen, but court records do not mention officers locating a gun.

In the car with Caleb was a woman he was prohibited from being near due to a Poulsbo Municipal Court order for allegations of domestic violence, according to court documents.

The woman told officers she was “terrified” during the chase and when officers surrounded the truck she asked Caleb what he was doing. He said: “I don’t know what to do. Just put your head down,” according to court documents.

On Friday prosecutors charged Caleb in Kitsap County Superior Court with second-degree assault for ramming one officer's car, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and violation of a court order.

Recent rammings of Kitsap County police vehicles started Jan. 26 when Brandon Ervin, 26, allegedly rammed two Port Orchard police cars that had attempted to block him in while he was parked in a stolen car outside a Goodwill. The incident was caught on video by a bystander. The driver escaped.

On Feb. 8 Ervin was accused of striking two Kitsap County sheriff's deputy's car near Brownsville when the deputies tried to arrest Ervin in another stolen car by boxing him in, according to court documents. The driver escaped. Ervin was later arrested in Yakima County and brought to Kitsap County.

Thursday’s ramming was the second reported in Bremerton. On Feb. 2 Jose Alejandro Figueroa, 31, was accused of ramming two Bremerton police cars after police tried to stop him, and then box him in, for driving a car that had been reported stolen.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Suspected car thief accused of ramming Bremerton police cars to escape, again