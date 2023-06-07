Suspected car thief arrested after chase pleads guilty

Jun. 7—A 22-year-old accused of fleeing deputies in a stolen car alongside a fugitive earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in Flathead County District Court on Tuesday.

Amber Michelle Webb appeared before Judge Amy Eddy for a change of plea hearing on June 6 after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. She initially pleaded not guilty at her May 4 arraignment.

Webb, who has no permanent address listed, crossed paths with authorities after the Flathead County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possibly stolen vehicle operating in the Coram area about 1 p.m., March 28, according to court documents. Deputies caught up with the Toyota Matrix as it neared the intersection of Montana 40 and U.S. 2.

The Matrix allegedly sped up after deputies initiated a traffic stop and sped toward Evergreen. Given the vehicle's speed, authorities opted to perform what is known as a precision immobilization technique to stop the Matrix as it approached the intersection with Rose Crossing, court documents said.

Deputies found Elliot Thomas Bradley, 24, behind the wheel, court documents said. Authorities identified him as an escapee of Billings pre-release, according to court documents. News outlets in Billings reported that he fled from a pre-release center there in January. He was convicted in 2017 of assault with a weapon, robbery and theft in Yellowstone County, according to KULR-8.

Deputies identified Webb as Bradley's passenger, according to court documents. Webb allegedly admitted to stealing the Toyota from a hotel in Billings. The pair were trying to make Idaho, she allegedly told investigators.

Bradley told authorities he wanted to avoid going back to prison, court documents said.

The details of Webb's plea agreement were not immediately available from Flathead County District Court. Felony theft, first offense, carries a maximum punishment of three years in prison and a fine of $1,500. Eddy set sentencing for July 13.

Bradley remains in the Flathead County Detention Center where he is being held on a theft charge locally and an extra-jurisdiction warrant, according to jail records. He pleaded guilty to theft in May after taking a deal. In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors will recommend he serve a three-year sentence in state prison.

Bradley is expected to be back before Judge Dan Wilson for sentencing on July 27.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.