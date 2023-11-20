Suspected car thief caught in portable toilet after bystanders push it over

A suspected car thief was caught in a portable toilet after bystanders saw the man hide in it and then pushed it over with him still inside.

Police in Wisconsin had been pursuing a stolen car when it crashed into two other vehicles and four suspects fled on foot. But one of the suspects hid in a portable toilet, though unknowingly he had been spotted by a group of golfers on a nearby course.

One of the golfers, Adam Westermayer, told WTMJ-TV 4 Milwaukee: “When we realized they were being chased and that kid was in the porta-potty, we tried to tell the police officer. [The police officer] went off to chase the other [suspect], and I just made a rash decision to go push the porta-potty down.”

The experience was not pleasant for the person inside.

Another golfer, Ilissa Boland, told WBAY.com: “Adam said that once he pushed it over, it was really smelly, and he could hear the sloshing, so I can just imagine the stench.”

Police eventually arrested the man in the portable toilet who climbed out to face officers with drawn guns surrounding him. They also arrested one of the other suspects and their investigation is ongoing.

Not surprisingly video of the arrest last week went viral.