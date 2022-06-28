Suspected car thief who crashed during high-speed pursuit remains in a Dayton hospital

A man who crashed a reportedly stolen SUV and was apprehended following a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 68 through two northern counties Monday night remained in Miami Valley Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

>> Second monkeypox case reported in Ohio

He was said to have suffered serious injuries. His name has not been released and charges arising from the incident are pending in Hardin and Logan counties.

Here’s what happened, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a 2017 Ford Explorer reported stolen in Trenton, Michigan. The driver fled south on U.S. 68 when the officers activated their overhead lights.

The pursuit, which began approximately a mile north of Kenton, Ohio, continued through that city and into Logan County at high speed.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies put down road spikes on 68, about four miles north of Bellefontaine. The suspect’s vehicle hit the spikes and he ended up leaving the roadway, turning the vehicle over several times.

The suspect, injured at this point, then tried to run but was apprehended by a Logan County Sheriff’s K9.

He refused to identify himself to deputies and was taken first to Mary Rutan Hospital. He was flown later to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.

This story will be updated as we learn more details.



