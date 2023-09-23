Suspected car thief crashes into Grand Avenue pizza parlor, rams sheriff’s vehicle

A suspected car thief driving a stolen Jeep Wrangler smashed into a Grand Avenue pizza parlor and then crashed into a Ramsey County sheriff’s vehicle during an unsuccessful attempt to escape capture, St. Paul police said.

According to St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster, about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police in St. Paul learned that a vehicle stolen in Oakdale was parked behind Toppers Pizza at 1154 Grand Ave.

When officers surrounded the vehicle, it sped away, hitting a corner of the Toppers building and then striking a sheriff’s vehicle. The man driving the Jeep jumped out and ran. A female passenger in the vehicle was detained. The man was caught a few blocks away.

After it appeared he was overdosing on narcotics, he was revived with Narcan and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Three people were ultimately arrested in connection with the incident. No further information was available Friday.

