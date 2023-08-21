Suspected carjacker arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into Durham police officer

A suspected carjacker has been arrested after crashing into a Durham police officer.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, an officer was parked in a marked police car on Hillsborough Rd near NC Highway 751 where he was blocking the eastbound lanes during “an active vehicle pursuit with a carjacked vehicle,” according to Durham police.

The suspected carjacker was driving a stolen vehicle eastbound on Old NC State Highway 10 when he missed a curve, veered into the berm and “became airborne.”

Police said the driver then continued straight on Hillsborough Road and hit the police car and another parked vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. Police have not stated how severely the patrol car was damaged.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle was then arrested. Police said there was also a passenger in the stolen vehicle who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital after being apprehended by police.

Police have not identified the driver, the passenger or the officer involved. Police have also not stated what charges the driver is facing.

Anyone with any information about the crash should contact Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 extension 29450.