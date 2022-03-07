Suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested near Minneopa

Mar. 6—The Free Press

MANKATO — Two people were arrested on Highway 68 near Minneopa Park early Friday morning on suspicion that they were involved in catalytic converter thefts, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies investigating a suspicious vehicle found multiple Sawzalls, which are reciprocating saws that can be used to cut through metal, and a catalytic converter and resonator in the suspects' vehicle.

"The cuts on the catalytic converter and resonator appear to be very fresh," according to the sheriff's office. "Part numbers suggest the exhaust components are likely off of a Ford one-ton truck. We would encourage citizens and businesses in proximity to Highway 68 to check the exhaust systems of their trucks that were parked outside ... ."

Victims or other people with information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-304-4863.

Catalytic converters, a component of exhaust systems, reduce pollution. Resonators reduce noise. Precious metals in the converters have made them a target of thieves, and replacement and repairs can cost vehicle owners hundreds or thousands of dollars.