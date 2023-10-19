Suspected child predator arrested in Bremerton

An investigation in another state led to the arrest of a suspected child predator in Bremerton.

Kitsap Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 64-year-old Bremerton man for allegedly attempting to solicit sex with a 5-year-old Child.

The man was unknowingly communicating with an out-of-state detective investigating attempted child sexual abuse and trafficking.

The man has not been identified and has yet to be charged.

If you are a parent, it’s important to have ongoing conversations with your children about online safety.

The FBI has a Safe Online Surfing (SOS) program that teaches young children how to surf safely.

To report online child sexual exploitation, use the electronic Cyber Tip Line or call 1-800-843-5678.

The man is alleged to have tried to solicit sex with a 5-year-old child while communicating in an online chat room with a detective out of state. pic.twitter.com/GhLQHAea1R — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) October 18, 2023