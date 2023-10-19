Suspected child predator arrested in Bremerton
An investigation in another state led to the arrest of a suspected child predator in Bremerton.
Kitsap Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 64-year-old Bremerton man for allegedly attempting to solicit sex with a 5-year-old Child.
The man was unknowingly communicating with an out-of-state detective investigating attempted child sexual abuse and trafficking.
The man has not been identified and has yet to be charged.
If you are a parent, it’s important to have ongoing conversations with your children about online safety.
The FBI has a Safe Online Surfing (SOS) program that teaches young children how to surf safely.
To report online child sexual exploitation, use the electronic Cyber Tip Line or call 1-800-843-5678.
— Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) October 18, 2023