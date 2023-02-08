Suspected child sex trafficker could be hiding out in Atlanta, attorney general says
The Georgia Attorney General’s Office asked for assistance locating a suspect involved in a child sex trafficking case.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officials said they are looking for 39-year-old Mintaka Bey.
He currently has an active warrant out of Fulton County for trafficking a person for sexual servitude and is known to have ties to Philadelphia and Atlanta.
TRENDING STORIES:
Ga. elementary school principal, PE teacher fired for having sex at school, investigation finds
‘Critically missing’ 12-year-old last seen getting on school bus, Atlanta police say
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
It is unclear what the incident was that led to the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding Bey’s whereabouts is asked to call 404-577-8477.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER: