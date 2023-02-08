Suspected child sex trafficker could be hiding out in Atlanta, attorney general says

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office asked for assistance locating a suspect involved in a child sex trafficking case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said they are looking for 39-year-old Mintaka Bey.

He currently has an active warrant out of Fulton County for trafficking a person for sexual servitude and is known to have ties to Philadelphia and Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what the incident was that led to the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Bey’s whereabouts is asked to call 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER: