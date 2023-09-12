Suspected Chinese spy in UK Parliament denies allegations, cites efforts to expose Beijing 'threats'

[Source]

A parliamentary researcher in Britain has vehemently denied allegations of being a Chinese spy, claiming that his career has been dedicated to exposing the "threats" posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Claims of innocence: The accused, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, was among two individuals arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act but has since been released on bail.

He publicly refuted the espionage allegations in a statement amid intense scrutiny since the news of his arrest surfaced, noting that he had been "trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party."

"It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place. However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent," he added.

More from NextShark: Man murders wife before killing himself in latest Hmong domestic violence tragedy in Minnesota

Previous links with MPs: The man, who is in his late 20s, has previously lived and worked in China and has collaborated with prominent Conservative MPs with access to sensitive information, including Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chair Alicia Kearns. His connections potentially granted him access to classified materials and private briefings from government officials and dissidents critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

He is currently represented by Birnberg Peirce, a well-known human rights law firm in the U.K.

More from NextShark: 'Are you from America?': Viral video shows woman attacking group of Asians following LA car collision

Ongoing investigations: According to Scotland Yard, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is currently investigating the case as it relates to allegations of the Official Secrets Act and espionage-related offenses.

“These are serious allegations and it is right that they are being thoroughly investigated by the police and relevant agencies," Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement. "We must not hamper their work or prejudice any future legal processes by what we say today.”

More from NextShark: New Jersey man pleads guilty to targeting Asian homeowners in multi-state burglaries

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Taiwan warns Honduras to 'not quench your thirst with poison' after allegiance switch to China