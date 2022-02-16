Suspected 'chop shop,' stolen vehicles found off Angle Road in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Four stolen vehicles were recovered Tuesday as St. Lucie County sheriff’s officials investigated a suspected “chop shop” off Angle Road.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester said Wednesday that investigators were brought to the area, which is near the 1500 block of Angle Road, through a vehicle-tracking service. The location is south of Avenue Q and west of North 25th Street.

“Our detectives basically discovered that this vehicle that was reported stolen was there that had the tracker on it,” Hester said. “And then while they were there, they found other stolen vehicles.”

Hester said the stolen vehicles include two reported stolen out of Orlando, and one out of Port St. Lucie. Most were Fords.

“We had three more that were suspicious vehicles. When I say suspicious, they were being cut up,” he said. “It leads us to believe that they were stolen.”

Hester said the vehicle identification numbers had been removed from the vehicles.

That number allows registration with the state, and it is part of a car that is not supposed to be altered, Hester said.

Hester said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.

The vehicle reported stolen in Port St. Lucie was a 2021 Ford Mustang, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, Port St. Lucie police spokesperson.

He said it was reported stolen Jan. 29 from the 10300 block of Southwest Innovation Way, which is a hotel parking lot. The owner reported seeing it the night before.

Hester described the facility as being in the back of some property, a fenced area with a two-garage shop.

“I don't know if they had any kind of business license, but it was back behind a store and another building,” Hester said.

He said it was being leased to people, who were not there.

“There's some question as to their location currently, if even in the state,” Hester said.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

